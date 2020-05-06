Keralite wins 1 million US dollar in Dubai Duty Free raffle

A Malayali has blessed with fortune again in Dubai. A Keralite expat living in Abu Dhabi has won US dollar 1 million in Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire on May 6. Another two expats from Kerala has also won prizes in the raffle draw. Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw was held on Wednesday, May 6.

Ajith Narendran from Kerala who lives in Abu Dhabi has won US dollar 1 million with his ticket number 2657 in Series 329. Ajith aged 47 works as purchasing manager for Marriot Hotel in Abu Dhabi.

“I really cannot believe this great news and in the current situation we are in today, I totally forgot about this ticket. Dubai Duty Free gave me so much happiness today with the $1 million win. Thank you so much and I cannot wait to share this $1 million to my friend” said Ajith to Khaleej Times.

Two other Keralites also won prizes. They were announced winners in the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Promotion to win a luxury motorbike each.

Abdul Jaleel T, a 35-year-old Keralite staying in Bur Dubai won a Moto Guzzi V85 TT Evocative (Rosso Kalahari) in Series 406 with ticket number 0291. Rajesh Balan Padikkal, a 45-year-old Malayali based in Dubai, won a Moto Guzzi Audace (Nevo Travolgente) in Series 407 with ticket number 0056.