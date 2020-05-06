Lockdown Impact: Porn sites witness surge in traffic from India

A study has revealed that there was a steep surge in the traffic to porn sites from India. The viewership of porn content sites has been increased after the nationwide lockdown was imposed.

The porn consumption in India has rise by 95% during the lockdown period. The survey revealed that as many as 89% of people have access to porn websites on their cell phones. Also, almost 30-40% Indian porn consumers are downloading videos during the day. This despite a ban on more than 3,500 porn websites in the country.

The survey also revealed that at least 70% of the students had started watching pornographic content on the internet as soon as they reached the age of 10.

However, India is third in the world in terms of viewing pornographic content, the most obscene content is watched in America and Britain.