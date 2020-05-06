Mobile internet service shut in Kashmir. Read the details here

Mobile internet services in Kashmir were suspended on Wednesday after top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen terror group Riaz Naikoo, along with another terrorist, was trapped in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district, officials said.

he mobile internet has been suspended as a precautionary measure, they said.

The gunfight started between terrorists and security forces in the Beighpora area of Pulwama district in south Kashmir, a police spokesman said.

“Police last night launched an operation on a specific input at Beighpora. Senior officers are monitoring it since last night,” he said.

The spokesman said a contact has been established with the terrorists and a ‘top terrorist commander’ is trapped, without mentioning his name.

Meanwhile, in another gunfight, an unidentified terrorist was killed in Sharshali village of Pulwama district on Wednesday, officials said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation following information about the presence of terrorists there, they said.

The officials said the search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire towards security forces’ positions.

In the retaliatory firing, one terrorist was killed, they said, adding the operation was going on when the last reports were received.