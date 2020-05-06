Priyadarshan gives an update about his Bollywood film with Akshay Kumar

Veteran director Priyadarshan has revealed about his next Bollywood film with Akshay Kumar. Earlier in 2019, the filmmaker has confirmed that he will soon team up with Akshay Kumar. The director made new updates in an interview given to News Minute.

“Sometimes, it’s good to slow down and the lockdown has given many of us a chance to relax and ruminate. I’ve done a bit of reading, besides watching films at my Chennai home. I’ve also started writing a new script, for Akshay Kumar,” he said.

“I admit or rather confess I’m struggling to understand the romance of this generation. I can’t write or conceive things which I myself don’t understand or am comfortable working on. Also, it needs a certain prodding on my part to convince many of them to be on the same page. But I face no such issues while working with Mohanlal or Akshay and I’m so comfortable”, added the director.

Akshay and Priyadarshan’s last film together was in 2009 titled as ‘Khatta Meetha’.