Saudi Arabia announces important decision on lockdown

The Saudi Arabian government has lifted the health lockdown imposed in two districts in the Al Ahsa governorate. This was reported by Saudi news agency (SPA).

The lockdown imposed in Al Faisalia and Al Fadalia districts in Al Ahsa was lifted by the Interior Ministry. The lockdown and a 24-hour curfew were imposed in both areas on April 18.

As the restrictions are lifted, the residents of the two districts are now allowed to move out from 9 in the morning until 5 in the evening to get their needs.

Saudi Arabia till now has recorded a total of 30,251 infection cases including 200 deaths from COVID-19.