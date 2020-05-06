Video of song ‘Dusar Duwaar’ sets internet on fire: Watch it here

A video of Bhojpuri song ‘Dusar Duwaar’ is setting internet on fire. The song from the Bhojpuri movie ‘Sher Singh’ has become viral among netizens. Till now the song has gathered 1,426,373 views on YouTube.

The song was sung by Pawan Singh and Priyanka Singh. The music of the song was composed by Chote Baba and Sumit Chandravanshi has written the lyrics.

Top Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh and popular actress Aamrapali Dubey’ were portrayed the lead roles in the film produced and directed by Shashank Rai .

Pawan Singh hails from Ara in Bihar and rose to fame with superhit song ‘Lollypop Lagelu’ which became a rage after its release. In 2016, Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards.