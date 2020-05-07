2 aide of slain Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorist Riyaz Naikoo’s associate arrested

Punjab police has arrested tow associates of the dead Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militant Riyaz Naikoo. Punjab police has revealed on Thursday that it has nabbed two accomplices of Naikoo’s close associate, Hilal Ahmed Wagay, from Amritsar.

“In a major expose, Punjab Police has traced inter-state links of slain Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Riaz Ahmed Naikoo, with the arrest of two accomplices of his close associate, Hilal Ahmed Wagay, from Amritsar”, tweeted Punjab government .

Riyaz Naikoo and his associate were killed on May 6 in an encounter in Beighpora village of Awantipora in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. He became a terrorist in May 2012 and was a close associate of former Hizb-ul-Mujahideen chief Burhan Wani.

Riyaz Naikoo took over as the commander of Hizbul Mujahideen after commander Burhan Wani was eliminated in a gunfight with the security forces in the Kokarnag area in Anantnag district on July 8, 2016.