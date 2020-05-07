Angry drunk man bites snake into pieces for blocking his path ; Watch Shocking Video

A drunk man bit a snake into pieces for crossing his path when he was riding his bike. A video of the man biting the snake into pieces is doing rounds on social media.

“How dare you block my path,” the man was heard shouting in the video. The video shows the man holding the snake around his neck as he starts to bite it.

The man, who was identified as Kumar, was returning home after buying liquor bottles on Tuesday when he ran over the viper. He wrapped the snake around his neck ad continued to ride for some distance.

After some time, he stopped in the middle of the road and began to bite the snake as passersby looked at him. Some even filmed and photographed the incident.

The police arrived at the scene after 30 minutes. The reptile had died by then.

Kumar, 38, did not know that the snake was venomous, however, he was confident that nothing would happen to him.