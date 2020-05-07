Entertainment DHCinema DHLatest NewsCinemaEntertainment

Blockbuster song Chhalakata Hamro Jawaniya’ crosses 300 million views on YouTube: Watch it here

May 7, 2020, 10:56 pm IST

A song from a Bhojpuri film has crossed 300 million views on YouTube. The song ‘Chhalakata Hamro Jawaniya’ from the Bhojpuri film ‘Bhojpuriya Raja’ has created a Tsunami on Youtube.  The song has  till now bagged over 312,645,383 views

The film has Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh and popular actress Kajal Raghwani in the lead. The song was first released in 2016.

The song has  been sung by Pawan Singh and Priyanka Singh respectively. The lyrics are penned by Azad Singh and the music is composed by Madhukar Anand.

The film  is  produced by  Sudhir Singh and co-produced by Sandeep SinghMade under the banner of Vasundhara Motion Pictures Pvt. Ltd . It is  directed by Sujeet Kumar Singh. The film was a huge hit.

