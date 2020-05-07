Blockbuster song Chhalakata Hamro Jawaniya’ crosses 300 million views on YouTube: Watch it here

A song from a Bhojpuri film has crossed 300 million views on YouTube. The song ‘Chhalakata Hamro Jawaniya’ from the Bhojpuri film ‘Bhojpuriya Raja’ has created a Tsunami on Youtube. The song has till now bagged over 312,645,383 views

The film has Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh and popular actress Kajal Raghwani in the lead. The song was first released in 2016.

The song has been sung by Pawan Singh and Priyanka Singh respectively. The lyrics are penned by Azad Singh and the music is composed by Madhukar Anand.

The film is produced by Sudhir Singh and co-produced by Sandeep SinghMade under the banner of Vasundhara Motion Pictures Pvt. Ltd . It is directed by Sujeet Kumar Singh. The film was a huge hit.