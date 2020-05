Total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 3.8 million, including more than 265,000 fatalities. More than 1,299,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

Deaths by country:

United States- 74,799

Italy- 29,684

Spain- 25,857

France- 25, 801

United Kingdom- 30,076

Belgium – 8,339

In India total COVID-19 positive cases crosses 52,000-mark, the death toll stood at 1,785.