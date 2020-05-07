Coronavirus Lockdown : Woman gives birth on repatriation flight from Dubai

A woman has given birth onboard a flight repatriating Nigerians from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, said that Kafayat Amusan had given birth to a baby boy about 30 minutes after the flight left the airport.

The plane returned to Dubai immediately to ensure the safety of both mother and baby.

Ms Amusan and her baby are in good condition after they were admitted to a hospital in Dubai. They are scheduled to return to Nigeria after the newborn’s birth certificate is issued and other necessary travel documents are prepared.

The woman was among the first batch of Nigerians evacuated from the UAE to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some 256 people were expected to arrive at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Nigeria’s commercial capital Lagos at about 19:00 local time on Wednesday.

Nigeria’s authorities say they have secured isolation units in both in Lagos and the capital, Abuja, for returning Nigerians to be quarantined.

Foreign Affairs Minister Goeffery Onyeama earlier announced that 4,000 Nigerians living abroad had expressed their willingness to return home.