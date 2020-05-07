Coronavirus : Migrant workers returning home sprayed with chemical disinfectants ; Watch Video

A shocking clip has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s capital city Lucknow that shows officials spraying chemical disinfectant on migrants. In the video, women and children can be seen sitting on the road with all their belongings.

The migrants, who reportedly returned to Uttar Pradesh from Gujarat through Shramik Express train, deboarded at the Charbagh railway station. They were waiting with their belongings to board a bus to their hometown when a civic official sprayed chemical on them.

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation said that the incident happened due to mistake and was not intentional. Lucknow Municipal Corporation Commissioner Indramani Tripathi said that employee responsible for the act has been suspended.