Coronavirus : Over 30 people test positive for COVID19 after hosting family gatherings

Thirty people in the UAE, including a two-month-old baby contracted coronavirus from two families that neglected social distancing and hosted family gatherings, a senior government official has announced.

During the regular virtual press briefing held in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, Dr Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, official spokesperson of the UAE Government, said 546 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the UAE after 25,573 more tests were carried out. This brings the total number of people infected with Covid-19 in the country to 15,738.

The official also announced 11 new coronavirus deaths due to complications related to chronic illnesses taking the death toll to 157.

“Thirty of the new cases infected with Covid-19 belong to two families who broke social distancing and held a family gathering that got them infected. The infected cases include a two-month-old infant and a number of elderly people,” said Al Shamsi.