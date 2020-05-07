Coronavirus : Tablighi Jamaat members arrested for misbehaving with nurses in hospital

Ghaziabad police arrested the 5 Tablighi Jamaat members on Wednesday after their quarantine period was over and they tested negative for Coronavirus. They were kept in Raj Kumar Goel Institute of Technology in quarantine.

10 Jamaat members were kept in quarantine in District MMG Hospital in Ghaziabad after the Jamaat’s link with Coronavirus had emerged, but five of them had started to misbehave with the female staff. They were roaming naked in the ward, made lewd gestures for female staff, and sang obscene songs. They were also making unreasonable demands for food, and harassing the healthcare workers of the hospital.

After the nurses had written to police complaining about the behaviour of the Tablighis, the Chief Medical Officer of the Hospital had also written a letter to the Ghaziabad police informing about the criminal behaviour. After that, the problematic Jamaatis were shifted to the quarantine centre set up at RKGIT. An FIR was registered in the case, and National Security Act also has been invoked against them.