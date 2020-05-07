Coronavirus : UAE reports 546 new cases of COVID-19 , 11 deaths

UAE announced 546 new coronavirus cases in a press briefing on Wednesday. The Ministry of Health and Prevention also announced 206 recoveries.

The total number of confirmed cases in the UAE is 15,738, MOHAP added.

30 of the newly detected cases are from two families. The ministry explained that the cases were detected in families which broke social distancing and held a family gathering that got them infected. The cases include a 2-month old infant and a number of elderly people.

11 people died of COVID-19 complications, the ministry added. The total death toll in UAE is 157. The fatalities are from different nationalities who suffered from chronic diseases that caused complications and led to their death.