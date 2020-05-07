Covid-19: Lockdown restrictions to be eased from May 9: Details Inside

The lockdown measure imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus has been eased. Pakistan government has made this announcement. The announcement was made as the Pakistan Cabinet approved to ease down the restrictions.

Shibli Faraz, Minister of Information in Pakistan, informed that the National Coordination Committee will determine the business and industries that are allowed to re-open. He also informed that the Pakistani Cabinet agreed on Wednesday to gradually reduce coronavirus lockdown restrictions from May 9.

The government will allow more companies and businesses to do their jobs, especially daily-wage workers.

23,274 cases of coronavirus has been reported in Pakistan. The death toll stands at 535 .