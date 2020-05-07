Covid-19 Updates: 1793 new coronavirus cases reported in Saudi Arabia

The Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia has confirmed 1793 new coronavirus cases in the country. After this the total number of coronavirus cases in the Kingdom has rised to 33,731.

1015 people had recovered on Thursday. The total recoveries in the country has reached at 7,798. There are 145 cases in intensive care. 10 People had lost their lives due to the pandemic. The death toll has reached 219 in the country.

Saudi Arabia has formed a police unit to monitor violations of rules banning gatherings of more than five people imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia has banned such gatherings. The government made it clear that those breaching the rules would be punished by law.