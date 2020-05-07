Covid-19 Updates: 2 deaths due to coronavirus reported in Kuwait

The Health Ministry in Kuwait has confirmed the death of two persons due to coronavirus in the country. This was reported by Kuwaiti news agency (KUNA) quoting the ministry. The death toll in the country has thus reached 44.

278 new infections of novel coronavirus has been also reported in Kuwait in the last 24 hours. The total number of patients has rised to 6567. As per the ministry,none of the latest cases were linked to travel abroad. The newly infected people were either in touch with previously infected people or the sources of their infection are being investigated. The total of patients in the intensive care are 91, including 43 in critical condition, Dr Al Sanad added.