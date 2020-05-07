Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate climbs in India

India’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic continues. Giving a sigh to all the Ministry of Health has informed that recovery rate in the country is going up. The recovery rate reached to 28.83 percent.

As per the data released by the Union Health Ministry, in the last 24 hours 3,561 new confirmed cases of novel corona virus have been reported in the country. The total number of cases recorded in the country has reached at 52952. There are 35912 active cases and 15267 recovered cases. The death toll has reached at 1783.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in the world has crossed 37 lakh and the death toll is more than 2.6 lakh with the US being the most-affected country.