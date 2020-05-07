Covid-19 Updates:Total number of coronavirus patients rises in Oman

The total number of coronavirus cases in Oman has rised. This was reported by Omani news agency (ONA) quoting the Ministry of Health in the state.

On Thursday,55 new confirmed cases of coronavirus has been reported in Oman. The newly confirmed cases include 15 Omanis and 40 foreigners. The total number of cases has rised to 2958. The death toll stood at 13. The overall number of recoveries in Oman has climbed to 980.

Meanwhile, Omani Health Minister Ahmad Al Saidi warned that the virus is still swiftly spreading and that related critical cases as well as fatalities are on the rise. “It has been noticed in the month of Ramadan in many governorates unjustified gatherings and moving out,” the minister said, according to ONA.