Man behind Swiggy’s success,Rahul Jaimini quits to join Pesto Tech

Swiggy’s co-founder and chief technology officer Rahul Jaimini had resigned from his team to join a new start-up venture- Pesto Tech.

Jaimini is regarded as the man who paved the way for Swiggy’s epic success in the online delivery business. Jaimini was responsible for building the platform architecture, analytics, IT, and labs needed for the sophisticated customized online food delivery business of Swiggy. Swiggy, over the past months, has raised close to $156 million and claims to connect consumers to over 1,60,000 restaurant partners and stores across 520 plus cities.

Rahul Jaimini will continue as a shareholder and board member of Swiggy. Swiggy was co-founded by Sriharsha Majety, Rahul Jaimini, and Nandan Reddy in 2014. It is expected that Dale Vaz, the head of data science and analytics in Swiggy for two years will take over Jaimini’s position soon.