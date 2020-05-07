Massive sandstorm sweeps over city: See beautiful videos

Videos and pictures of a massive sandstorm that sweep over African country Niger has become viral on social media. The dust storm has engulfed Niamey,the capital city of Niger on Monday.

In videos on can see a huge reddish wall of sand can be seen rising hundreds of metres about the building in Niamey. Other pictures, show sky painted red by the storm.

It came right through us. pic.twitter.com/vehTNw594T — Alaskan-temporarily in desert-Mike (@the_alaskanmike) April 30, 2020

A sandstorm can be seen sweeping over Niger's capital of Niamey. The impressive sight shows a large wall of sand engulfing buildings as it rolls over the city. https://t.co/MxaweQn3G1 pic.twitter.com/v0MlCcoeeo — Atlantide (@Atlantide4world) May 5, 2020

The dust storm was followed by heavy rains. People had also witnessed this phenomenon last year on September 25, 2019, in coastal towns along the west coast of southern Africa.

yesteraday’s sandstorm in Niamey, Niger pic.twitter.com/vKZSWnPFQH — francesco strazzari (@franxstrax) May 5, 2020

Incredible photos from Niamey in #Niger today, where my brother and his family live. Sandstorms turning the sky orange/red pic.twitter.com/Rpqu0XGVP2 — David Blane (@dnblane) May 4, 2020