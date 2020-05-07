DH Latest NewsLatest NewsInternational

Massive sandstorm sweeps over city: See beautiful videos

May 7, 2020, 09:52 pm IST

Videos and pictures of a massive sandstorm that sweep over African country Niger has become viral on social media. The dust storm has engulfed Niamey,the  capital city of Niger  on Monday.

In videos on can see  a huge reddish wall of sand can be seen rising hundreds of metres about the building in Niamey. Other pictures, show sky painted red by the storm.

“A sandstorm can be seen sweeping over Niger’s capital of Niamey. The impressive sight shows a large wall of sand engulfing buildings as it rolls over the city,” tweeted a user while sharing a clip of the storm.

The  dust storm was followed by heavy rains. People had also witnessed this phenomenon last year on September 25, 2019, in coastal towns along the west coast of southern Africa.

