Monkey on a bike tries to grab a toddler: See the funny video

A video of a monkey riding a bike and trying to snatch a toddler has gone viral on social media. The funny incident took place in Indonesia. But now animal lovers has come forward showing the reality behind the video. They argue that the video is an example how animals are abused and exploited.

“LOOK CLOSER — THIS IS NOT FUNNY,” the animal lovers organization, PETA tweeted. PETA has explained that the video shows the monkey being pulled by a rope and that is why it clings onto the toddler “in a desperate attempt to escape the abuser on the other end of the leash.”