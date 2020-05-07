New video by Monalisa and her hubby will make you love: Watch it here

Bhojpuri hot sensation Monalisa is trendsetter on social media. The actress is very much active on social media and is very keen in entertaining her fans and followers on social media.

Monalisa got married to actor hubby Vikrant Singh inside ‘Bigg Boss 10’ house which remained one of the highlights of the season that year. The couple had made a TikTok video where they can be seen enacting Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ dialogue.

Monalisa moved to television in 2018 with her maiden supernatural show ‘Nazar’. She essayed the role Mohana – an evil force . Monalisa is now seen in ‘Nazar – season 2’ where she plays Madhulika.