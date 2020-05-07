North Korean leader Kim Jong-un using body double ? ; Here’s the truth behind the news

Ever since reports of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s ill health had surfaced in April, several rumours have been afloat about the dictator.

One such rumour suggests that the leader uses a body double for some of his public appearances. The conspiracy theories were sparked off by a photo of the leader that was taken at a recent ribbon-cutting event in the country.

After going missing from the public eye for a long time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, there were talks about the young leader’s failing health, with some reports claiming he has died.

After almost a month-long hiatus he was seen attending a public event on May 2, smiling and exchanging pleasantries, looking like he is in the pink of health. However, instead of putting rumours to rest, this sudden appearance fanned them further, and people began claiming that it was not the supreme leader, but his body double, who attended the event. Those supporting the theory even came up with a set of evidence to back their claims. The cynics pointed out to differences in the shape of the lips, the teeth, and even the ears of the Korean leader and his purported body double.

Twitter has been rife with such assumptions and analyses, piquing the interests even of noted personalities, such as British Parliamentarian Louise Mensch, who seemed convinced that Kim’s teeth looked different.

It’s not the same person. But not going to argue it. Hairy moment when I thought my information was wrong. It wasn’t wrong though.

