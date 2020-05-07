Salman Khan expresses gratitude to Covid volunteers in short video

Bollywood hunk Salman Khan has more to talk of Covid than Katrina in the lock-down period. Salman Khan, in a 10-minute Instagram video talks about how the new Covid virus which at first was oversimplified as a common cold got transformed into a pandemic that closed the whole world and quarantined one-thirds of the world’s population.

In the video, he asked people to support the fight against the deadly virus while lauding the efforts of frontline healthcare professionals who were working round the clock at the cost of their lives to treat those infected with the coronavirus infection.

Salman also expressed his disappointment over those breaking lockdown rules, the actor also expressed his disappointment at those misbehaving with medical professionals who were risking their lives to serve people in the fight against coronavirus.