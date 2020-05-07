Special gift from Mohanlal on Mammootty’s wedding anniversary

Malayalam film industries two great legends- Mammootty and Mohanlal also share close family ties. It was Mammotty’s wedding anniversary on May 6, and Mohanlal gifted a unique present on the occasion. A sketch of Mammootty and his wife Sulfath on their 41st wedding anniversary.

“Happy wedding anniversary dear Ichakka and babhi,” wrote Mohanlal, referring to them as brother and sister-in-law.

On the professional frontier, the acting legends Mammootty and Mohanlal are known to exhibit a healthy competition. Mammootty won the National award for best actor 3 times- Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha and Mathilukal in 1989, Vidheyan and Ponthan Mada in 1994, and as Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar in 1999. Mohanlal had won five National awards and the nation bestowed him with Padmashri and Padma Bhushan.