Switch to these natural immunity boosters for good health. Have a look at recipes

For a strong immune system, the body requires energy and nutrients. This depends on what an individual consumes regularly. Moreover, it is important to understand that strong immunity is not built overnight, but by religiously consuming healthy food that has high nutritional value. The immune system protects the body from any kind of bacterial or viral infections by preventing them from invading our bodies.

Here are some important recipes that you could try at home.

Golden milk/ turmeric milk: Turmeric has a component called curcumin that can repair cell damage, and fight disease and infection.

* Tulsi tea: It has essential oils that help relieve symptoms of respiratory infections like cold, cough and congestion.

* Moringa soup: Moringa leaves are rich in iron and vitamin A, both required to keep the immune system strong.

* Spice concoction: Make a spice concoction or kashaya or kadha with cumin, fennel seeds, black pepper, and cinnamon that helps with symptoms of cold and cough.

Ever since the coronavirus outbreak has taken over our lives, a lot of nutritionists have shared recipes for immunity-boosting drinks. Here’s one that you can try:

Ingredients

*Pinch of ginger

*Pepper

*Turmeric

*Cinnamon

*Cloves

*500ml – Water

*Honey, if needed

Method

* Boil all the ingredients together until the water is reduced to half. Switch off the flame. Sieve it. Add organic honey if you like and drink.