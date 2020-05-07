UNEP extended Bollywood actress’s tenure

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) on Thursday extended the tenure of Bollywood actress Dia Mirza’s term as its National Goodwill Ambassador. The tenure was extended for another two years till the end of 2022. Dia, is also a United Nations Sustainability Development Goals Advocate

“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve as UNEP ambassador. My association with the United Nations Environment Programme has been an extraordinary learning curve. It has defined my purpose and I hope to continue to learn and make a difference towards improving environmental consciousness”, said the actress.

The statement released by the UNEP said that one of Dia’s big campaigns during Dia’s first tenure as the ambassador was #BeatPlasticPollution. And this has helped in highlighting the issue at the highest levels and led to a clarion call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India Single Use Plastics free by 2022.