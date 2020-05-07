Video of woman boxing her dog sparks animal cruelty : Watch Here

A video of an Idaho woman boxing her dog sparked outrage on social media and she could now face animal cruelty charges.

“We’re boxing animals. Where’s Sarah McLachlan?,” someone in the background says, referring to the singer and well-known animal-rights activist, whose songs have been featured in ads for the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The dog yelps as the woman lands a hard punch and says: “I hit him so hard I felt that through…,” before the 13-second clip ends abruptly.

The footage was shared widely on other social media platforms, with many viewers decrying it as animal abuse.