Vishakhapatnam gas leak: PM urges to pray for safety ; here are other tweets by leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he is praying for the safety of all those affected this morning by a gas leak from a chemical plant in Andhra Pradesh’s Vishakhapatnam. The Prime Minister has also called for a meeting of the NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) at 11 am to review rescue operations in the southern state.

“Spoke to officials of MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) and NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam, which is being monitored closely. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam,” Modi tweeted.

Minutes later, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) announced the PM’s meeting with NDMA officials.

“In the wake of the situation in Visakhapatnam, PM Narendra Modi has called for a meeting of the NDMA at 11 AM,” the PMO handle tweeted, adding that the Prime Minister had also spoken to Andhra Chief Minister Y Jagan Mohan Reddy and assured all necessary help and support.

The incident in Vizag is disturbing. Have spoken to the NDMA officials and concerned authorities. We are continuously and closely monitoring the situation. I pray for the well-being of the people of Visakhapatnam. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 7, 2020

I’m shocked to hear about the

#VizagGasLeak . I urge our Congress workers & leaders in the area to provide all necessary support & assistance to those affected. My condolences to the families of those who have perished. I pray that those hospitalised make a speedy recovery. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 7, 2020