Watch the video of boy form Kerala scoring Messi like free kick

A video of a young boy from Kerala who scores like Argentinian football legend Lionel Messi has gone viral on social media. The 12-year-old boy hailing from Malappuram is identified as Mishal Aboulais. Mishal Aboulais a class 7 student in Kattumunda Government UP School.

In the video, the Mishal Aboulais takes an aim towards a ring hanging from a goalpost and is seen wearing a jersey of Argentina with star Lionel Messi’s name written on it. He then proceeds to kick the ball that curls into the hoop. The boy then places his hand on the hips, just the way Messi stands and settles his hair.

As per Malayalam dailies, Mishal Aboulais was encouraged by his brother Wajid to pick up football and he has been training for the last four years.

The video was first shared on Facebook page All Kerala Sevens Football Association.