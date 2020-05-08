Actress Adah Sharma reveals all about casting couch in Bollywood film industry

Adah Sharma is an Indian film actress who mainly appears in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil language films. Sharma, after finishing her schooling, made her acting debut with a leading role in the 2008 Hindi language horror film 1920, a box office success. Her portrayal of a possessed woman in the film was critically praised and earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut nomination.

After the release her romantic comedy film Hasee Toh Phasee (2014), she ventured into the South Indian film industries, where her first six films—five in Telugu language—the romantic thriller Heart Attack (2014), the drama S/O Satyamurthy (2015), the action comedy Subramanyam for Sale (2015), the romance Garam (2016) and the thriller Kshanam (2016) and one in Kannada— the action thriller Rana Vikrama (2015), Commando 2 (2017) and Commando 3 (2019), achieved commercial success and garnered her critical appreciation for her performances.

Actress Adah Sharma says that the casting couch exists everywhere.Several Hindi film personalities have previously spoken out about their horrific casting couch experience in southern cinema.

“Casting couch isn’t something that just exists in the South or the North. I think it is something that has been spoken about worldwide. The production of couches exists universally,” Adah said.

Adah, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada film industries apart from Hindi cinema, says there is always a choice.

“I think you always have a choice of whether you want to sit on it, lay on it, stand on it or not do anything on the couch. You can sit on the floor,” quipped the actress.

On the acting front, Adah, who was last seen on screen in “Bypass Road”, will next be seen in the film “Man To Man”.

The film revolves around actor Naveen Kasturia’s character falling in love with and marrying Sharma’s character, only to realise she was biologically a man who became a woman after surgery.