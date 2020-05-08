Actress Shilpa Shetty shares her latest cooking video on Instagram : Watch Here

On Friday, Actress Shilpa Shetty posted a video from her and son Viaan Raj Kundra’s baking session. On the menu have been some “chewy peanut butter choco-oat cookies.” An excerpt from Shilpa’s post learn: “The best way to spend time with your kids is to figure out what they like doing the most. Then go ahead and do it with them… Build pillow forts, draw, paint, sing or dance. As for me, the one thing Viaan loves doing the most is baking, so here we go… presenting the chewy peanut butter choco-oat cookies.”

Later within the post, Shilpa defined the important thing substances and the recipe of the cookies and he or she wrote: “It has no refined sugar, can be dairy-free if you skip the butter for oil, is gluten-free, and loaded with healthy goodness. It’s highly nutritious, is absolutely satiating, and can be gorged on at tea time by us too. I devoured this batch.”

