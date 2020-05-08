Coronavirus : Death toll due to COVID19 crosses 270,000 globally

According to Worldometer figures, Coronavirus worldwide cases have crossed 3.9 million mark with positive patients currently at 3,916,244 including 270,709 deaths and 1,341,239 recovered.

United States which is the worst hit country by COVID-19, President Donald Trump said, “the spread of the deadly coronavirus across the globe from China was either a terrible mistake on the part of the Chinese or probably it was incompetence.”

“It (coronavirus) could have been stopped at the point. It could have been stopped right at the source. It would have been easy to do, but something happened. Something happened,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office of the White House.

Meanwhile, after his military aide tested positive for coronavirus, US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would undergo the COVID-19 test every day. A military aide of Trump, whom officials described as a personal vale, tested positive for coronavirus. The president said he had very little contact with him.

“I have had very little contact, personal contact, with this gentleman. I know who he is. Good person. But I have had very little contact. (Vice President) Mike (Pence) has had very little contact with him. But Mike was tested and I was tested. We were both tested,” Trump informed.