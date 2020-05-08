DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSIndia

Coronavirus : Journalist who tested positive for COVID-19 passes away

May 8, 2020, 11:24 am IST

A senior journalist, Pankaj Kulshrestha, from Uttar Pradesh who had tested positive for coronavirus died on Tuesday in Agra. A journalist took to Twitter to share the sad news of Kulshrestha’s death.

Pankaj Kulshrestha worked with a prominent Hindi daily as a deputy news editor.

