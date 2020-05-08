Coronavirus : Journalist who tested positive for COVID-19 passes away

A senior journalist, Pankaj Kulshrestha, from Uttar Pradesh who had tested positive for coronavirus died on Tuesday in Agra. A journalist took to Twitter to share the sad news of Kulshrestha’s death.
Pankaj Kulshrestha worked with a prominent Hindi daily as a deputy news editor.
Senior print journalist loses battle against #covid19. #Pankaj_kukshreshtra ,DNE with a prominent #Hindi daily passed away today evening in #Agra. It's probably the first case of a #scribe's death due to #coronavirus in #India @UPGovt @myogiadityanath @PMOIndia @AmitShah pic.twitter.com/fiq1w11I7S
— Pranshu Mishra (@pranshumisraa) May 7, 2020
