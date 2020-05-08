Coronavirus Lockdown : Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s wife gets emotional on his return to home

Actor Prithviraj who went for his Malayalam film Aadujeevitham’s shooting to Jordan couldn’t return to India since there are no operational flights in and out of Jordan because of Corona Pandemic. Prithviraj and his team are stranded in Jordan but that doesn’t seem to take away their spirits. They have been shooting Jordon with proper precautionary measures and approval. Aadujeevitham has Prithviraj and Amala Paul in the lead roles while AR Rahman takes care of the music department.

Prithviraj’s wife Supriya Menon has now shared an emotional message on her Instagram profile wanting her husband back home. Her post reads as follows – “Everyday my daughter asks me is the lockdown over? Will daada come today?Right now both Ally and I are waiting to be reunited with Daada! #WaitingForDaadaToReturn#LoveInTheTimesOfCorona#ThrowbackThursday#MissingHusbandPost.” Now that the lockdown has been relaxed a bit, we can expect Prithiviraj to fly down to India very soon.