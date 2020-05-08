Coronavirus Lockdown : HRD ministry plans to launch 12 DTH channels for school students

HRD ministry is planning to beam 12 Direct to Home (DTH) channels on televisions, with each dedicated to one class each.

“The ministry is pursuing a one class, one channel plan. The department of school education and literacy may anchor these 12 channels with appropriate content for every class. The expertise of agencies like the NCERT and the CBSE may be used to develop content and run these channels,” said a senior government official.

While a lot of schools have started taking online classes, this has been accompanied by the constant question of not everyone having proper access to the digital world. Even those, who are lucky to be connected, have expressed concerns over the effects that long hours children spending online may have.

“Internet cannot reach everyone. Therefore, the HRD ministry is exploring radio and television as well. One of the major initiatives is to start 12 DTH channels, each dedicated to one class from standard one to twelve. Appropriate content, in different languages will be beamed to homes which own TVs. These channels will be free,” said the official.

Some of the educational institutions have been using the DTH mode to disseminate education and it is these existing channels which will be repackaged to meet one of the sore needs of the young population. Some of the existing DTH channels have been allocated to the school education segment to run these proposed channels, the official added.