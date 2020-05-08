Covid-19: Migrant labourers ran away from quarantine centre

In a bizarre event, 22 migrant labourers escaped from a quarantine centre. The migrant workers ran away from a quarantine centre in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region on Thursday night. The workers were returned from Telengana.

The authorities had kept 47 migrant labourers came back from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to Dantewada at a quarantine facility in Aranpur police station area before allowing them to go their native villages. The workers were quarantined about 12 km from their native village Nahadi, which is situated in core Maoist area of the district.

No case of Covid-19 was reported from Bastar division which comprises seven districts – Bastar, Kanker, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Dantewada, Sukma and Bijapur.

Total 59 cases have been reported in Chhattisgarh till now in which 38 recovered and discharged from hospital.