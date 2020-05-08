Covid-19: ‘Total curfew’ announced in country to curb the spread of coronavirus

A total curfew has been announced in Kuwait. The Kuwait government has declared total curfew to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country. The total curfew is declared from 4 pm on May 10 until May 30 .

Earlier, on April 20 the Kuwait government has imposed a nationwide curfew of 16 hours a day, from 4 pm to 8 am, and extended a suspension of work in the public sector, including government ministries, until May 31.

On Friday the Gulf state announced 641 new coronavirus cases and three deaths, bringing its total number of confirmed cases to 7,208, with 47 deaths.