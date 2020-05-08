Covid-19 Updates: 10 People die in Saudi Arabia due to coronavirus

10 People had lost their life due to coronavirus in Saudi Arabia. This was informed by the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia. The death toll has reached 229 in Saudi Arabia. The ministry also informed that one of the deceased was a Saudi citizen, nine were from different nationalities, and all of them were between 25-58 years old. The deaths took place in Jeddah, Mecca, Medina, and Riyadh.

1701 new cases of coronavirus infection has been confirmed in the country. The total number of Covid-19 infection has rised to 35,432. 1322 recoveries were also reported. The number of total recovered cases in Saudi Arabia has rised to 9,120.

The ministry also informed that Saudi citizens are 22% of the new cases, while 78% were from other nationalities.