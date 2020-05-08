Covid-19 Updates: 138 expatriate workers tested coronavirus positive in Bahrain

205 new coronavirus cases has been reported in Bahrain. This was informed by Bahrain’s Ministry of Health.The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has now reached at 4404. The newly reported cases include 138 expatriate workers. 67 of them got the infection from direct contact with previously infected people.

27 recoveries were also reported. The total number of patients recovered so far in the country has reached at 2,027.The ministry informed that a total of 170,719 people have been tested till now and the total number of confirmed active cases is 2,369, among which 2 patients are in critical condition. 8 deaths have been also recorded in total.

240 individuals have been discharged from quarantine centres. Till now 2280 individuals have been discharged from quarantine centres.