Covid-19 Updates: 154 coronavirus infections confirmed in Oman

154 new cases of coronavirus infection has been confirmed in Oman. This was reported by Omani news agency (ONA) quoting the data given by Oman’s Health Ministry.

The total number of infection has rised to 3,112 in Oman. The newly diagnosed cases include 42 Omanis and 112 foreigners. The overall number of recoveries in Oman has reached 1,025. A 66-year-foreign resident who had been infected with COVID-19. The death toll has reached 15.

50,000 Covid-19 tests has been conducted in Oman till now.