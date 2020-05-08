Covid-19 Updates: 265 Recoveries reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the data of coronavirus infection in UAE. The Ministry on Friday has informed that 553 new confirmed cases of coronavirus has been reported i the country. Now the total number of infected cases has rised to 16793.

In the last 24 hours nine people had died due to the pandemic. The death toll has reached at 174. As per the ministry, the dead persons belong to various nationalities. They had suffered from from pre-existing chronic illnesses coinciding with the coronavirus, which resulted in complications that led to their death.

265 people had recovered from the infection taking the total number of recoveries to 3837. The ministry also informed that in the last ffew days around 41,000 additional Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country.