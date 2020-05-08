Covid-19 Updates: 641 new cases reported in Kuwait

641 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in Kuwait. This was informed by Kuwaiti news agency (KUNA) quoting the Health Ministry. Three among the latest cases are linked to travel to the UK. The other 638 patients were in contact with previously infected people .

As per the data, the total number of infection has rised to 7208. 3 people had lost their lives due the pandemic. The death toll has reached at 47. 85 more patients have recovered from COVID-19, taking to 2,466 the total recoveries in the country.