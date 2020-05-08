Covid-19 Updates: India’s recovery rate climbs up

The Ministry of Health has updated the data of coronavirus in the country. As per the data 3390 new cases of coronavirus has been confirmed in the country in the last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus patients has reached 46342.

Till now, 16,540 patients have been cured and 37,916 patients are under treatment according to the data of Heath ministry. The recovery rate in the country has reached at 29.36%. 1273 People had recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. 216 districts that had not reported new positive cases.

3.2% of patients under active medical care are on oxygen support, 4.7 % are in intensive care unit support and 1.1% of patients are on ventilator support.

“216 districts have not reported any case. 42 districts have not reported any positive case since 28 days, 29 districts have not reported any new case since 21 days, 36 districts have not reported fresh coronavirus case since the last 14 days and 46 districts have not reported a new case for 7 days,” informed a health ministry official .