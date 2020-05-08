Etihad Airways announces new flight services

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has announced special flights for UAE residents. The airline company has opened booking for the UAE residents who were stranded abroad. Etihad will operate these special services from May 9 to selected destinations.

The UAE residents can book inbound flights from Amsterdam, Barcelona, Frankfurt, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, London Heathrow, Manila, Melbourne, Seoul Incheon, Singapore, Tokyo Narita and Toronto.

To travel in this flights the residents must obtain approval through Twajudi Resident service and hold a valid residence visa in order to be accepted for travel to the UAE. All passengers will undertake thermal and PCR testing on arrival in Abu Dhabi and are required to self-isolate for 14 days.

“Travellers must apply in advance for Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) approval via the UAE Twajudi Resident service, available at www.MoFAIC.gov.ae. When a successful application has been processed, applicants will receive a unique ICA approval number via e-mail which must be provided to Etihad Airways at the time of booking,” it said.