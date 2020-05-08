‘Gold Man’ Samrat Moze Passes Away

Popular as the “gold man” in his lifetime, 39-year-old Samrat Hiraman Moze died of a cardiac arrest at a private hospital on Tuesday. A resident of Sangamwadi area, he became famous for wearing about eight to 10 kilos of gold. His last rites were performed at Yerwada amid few people, due to a nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Moze was a businessman with political links. The nephew of former MLA Rambhau Moze, he was also an aspirant for contesting the civic elections from Sangamwadi. He is survived by his wife and two children as well as his mother.