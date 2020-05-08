Hot trailer of ‘REJCTX 2’ released: Watch it here

The trailer upcoming web series ‘REJCTX 2 ‘ was released online. The digital streaming platform Zee5 has released the trailer.

REJCTX 2 features Sumeet Vyas and Esha Gupta in the lead. The trailer gives glimpses of the bold and hot scenes that the series has. As per the trailer it is revealed that the lead actors, Esha Gupta and Sumeet Vyas are investigating a murder case of a teacher, who allegedly has an affair with her student. The trailer shows glimpses of story which has same-sex love story, passionate scenes to dark secrets .

This is the second season of the series. It also stars ,Anisha Victor, Masi Wali, and Ridhi Khakhar in the crucial roles. The series will release on 14 May on the streaming platform.