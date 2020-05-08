‘Miss Hitler’ pageant dropped after public backlash against racism

The ‘Miss Hitler 2020’ beauty pageant was canceled after public outcry against anti-Semitism and racism. The pageant is run by the ‘World Truth Historical Revisionism’-a neo-Nazi group favoring the third Reich party of Adolph Hitler.

GoDaddy.com web hosting company said Thursday that it had taken down the domain of the Nazi group’s website following pressure from Australia’s Anti-Defamation Commission, a Jewish group aimed at fighting against anti-Semitism and racism. The Anti-Defamation Commission appealed to GoDaddy.com to take down the domain due to its running the neo-Nazi pageant, calling it “incitement to murder.”

The website had invited and encouraged women to post sexy Nazi-themed photos together with an entry explaining why they “love and revere the Third Reich of Adolf Hitler.” The neo-Nazi groups previous two attempts to conduct the pageant were also foiled by reported pressure from Israel, forcing the Russian social media network VKontakte (also known as VK) to take down the page.

Women had responded to the invitation of the website by posting photographs of themselves performing Nazi salutes, at neo-Nazi rallies, or posing with Nazi memorabilia.